Two arrested in 2022 killing of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr.

BATON ROUGE - Two people have been arrested in the 2022 killing of a toddler struck by a stray bullet, helping a grieving family move forward after the child's tragic death.

Devin Page Jr., a three-year-old, was sleeping with his one-year-old sister when a stray bullet came through the window of his home along Fairfields Avenue the night of April 12, 2022. A shootout in the street left more than 30 bullet holes on the outside of the house where Devin's family had tried to move out of because of violence in the area.

During Tuesday's news conference, BRPD Chief TJ Morse reflected on the lengthy investigation, noting that investigators worked for four years and nine days to track down the people responsible for Page's death.

Watch the news conference here:

"Our homicide detectives have never stopped pursuing and running down every lead possible over the last four years," Morse said. "We were able to use Crime Stoppers tips, technology, and good old-fashioned police work to make some new connections and leads in this case."

Morse said 22-year-old Jayden Davis and a juvenile, who was already in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for unrelated homicides, were arrested for first-degree murder in the case.

Morse said Davis was in California and taken into custody by US Marshals. He will be extradited and booked into EBRPP.

After the killing, Page's mother, Tye Toliver, and grandmother, Cathy Toliver, pushed to end the violence in the community. The women spoke with WBRZ multiple times in the years after Page's murder to ask the public to come forward with information about his killing and help support others dealing with loss. Cathy Toliver put up "The Wall of Love" monument to honor victims of gun violence near where her grandson's life ended.

"When I got the news that we had gotten a break in the case that could bring closure to this family after four years, I could not wait to meet with Ms. Cathy and Tye," Morse said. "Ms. Cathy and Tye have poured so much back into Baton Rouge in the work of violence prevention since their own unimaginable loss."

At the news conference, Tye Toliver thanked all the officers who investigated Page's case since the first day, including Cpl. Saundra Watts and Constable Terrica Williams, saying that their work turned tragedy into triumph.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said he was there the night that Page was killed and spoke with Cathy Toliver, who was standing with her daughter behind crime scene tape.

"Not only were they grieving, but they were strong. And particularly grandma said, 'I'm not quitting. I'm not giving up. You all are never going to get rid of me. I'm going to be at the street, and they can kill me if they want to, they can try. I'm never going to give up. I will always be there. I will be there until Devin gets justice.'" Moore said. "And we got justice."

During the news conference, Cathy Toliver urged others to keep the same spirit.

"I'm encouraging you today not to give up. It took four years, but let me tell you, it feels just like it happened on that day to get that report that two of them have been apprehended," Cathy Toliver said. "And for that, we can begin to build. We are joyful, and I'm so thankful for my daughter that we can now begin the process of healing."

Morse said the arrests are only the next steps in the process, and BRPD will be working with the district attorney's office as prosecution begins. Moore said that his office has a lot of work ahead, but they are determined to be successful.

"Unfortunately, at this point, we're at a probable cause determination. Now we have to move to the next step, beyond a reasonable doubt, which is not an easy task," he said.

Although there have been two arrests made, Page's killing is still considered an active investigation. Both the district attorney and the chief said there are more suspects involved and are relying on the public's help for additional information.