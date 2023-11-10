Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seizes 1.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, arrests two in drug bust

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of two people after seizing approximately 1.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, among other drugs and objects.

According to police, agents seized approximately 1.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, 24 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 95 grams of marijuana as well as a loaded AR-15 pistol.

Police arrested Jordy Wilson, 38, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule two drugs, and the production of cocaine base "Crack cocaine," among other charges. Denzel Wilson, 31, also was arrested for failure to appear for non-support court.