91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking two shoplifters

34 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, September 28 2023 Sep 28, 2023 September 28, 2023 4:21 PM September 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two people who shoplifted from a pharmacy store on September 13.

According to the police, 35-year-old Toyesha Tashundra Gutter and 39-year-old Alvin Lamonte Oliver entered Scott's Pharmacy on Veterans Avenue in Hammond shortly after noon on the 13th, and stole a large amount of cosmetics, jewelry and clothes. While Oliver distracted the cashier, Gutter proceeded to steal the merchandise. 

Gutter currently has one outstanding warrant for theft and three outstanding warrants for failure to appear, while Oliver has one warrant for theft and one for failure to appear.

Trending News

Police urge anyone with knowledge of the two's location to call 985-902-2043 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days