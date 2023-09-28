Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking two shoplifters
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two people who shoplifted from a pharmacy store on September 13.
According to the police, 35-year-old Toyesha Tashundra Gutter and 39-year-old Alvin Lamonte Oliver entered Scott's Pharmacy on Veterans Avenue in Hammond shortly after noon on the 13th, and stole a large amount of cosmetics, jewelry and clothes. While Oliver distracted the cashier, Gutter proceeded to steal the merchandise.
Gutter currently has one outstanding warrant for theft and three outstanding warrants for failure to appear, while Oliver has one warrant for theft and one for failure to appear.
Trending News
Police urge anyone with knowledge of the two's location to call 985-902-2043 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger's Trail RV Resort opens in Baton Rouge
-
State will allow individual parishes to opt out of statewide burn ban
-
BRPD Chief Paul gets emotional at Metro Council meeting on BRAVE Cave...
-
As Tennessee officers face civil rights charges, famed attorney seeks similar action...
-
Attorney says Hammond Police Department violated state law by investigating officer-involved shooting...