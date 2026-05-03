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Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosts Astronomy Day event for kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosted an Astronomy Day event for kids in Baton Rouge as part of First Free Sunday.
The event featured unlimited planetarium experiences with hands-on activities led by Glasgow Middle School's Myth Makers. Myth Makers is the junior league of Baton Rouge's Story Time and Arts and Crafts.
"My favorite part about today is just seeing all the little kids get to learn about all the stuff that we've been learning about all year, because this is what we do in our class in Myth Makers," one student said.
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A NASA solar system ambassador, along with the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society, provided interactive activities for the children to enjoy.
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