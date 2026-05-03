66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosts Astronomy Day event for kids in Baton Rouge

2 hours 42 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, May 03 2026 May 3, 2026 May 03, 2026 5:52 PM May 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosted an Astronomy Day event for kids in Baton Rouge as part of First Free Sunday.

The event featured unlimited planetarium experiences with hands-on activities led by Glasgow Middle School's Myth Makers. Myth Makers is the junior league of Baton Rouge's Story Time and Arts and Crafts. 

"My favorite part about today is just seeing all the little kids get to learn about all the stuff that we've been learning about all year, because this is what we do in our class in Myth Makers," one student said.

Trending News

A NASA solar system ambassador, along with the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society, provided interactive activities for the children to enjoy.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days