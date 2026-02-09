Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office presents inaugural agency report under Sheriff Gerald Sticker

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker presented an inaugural agency report for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office under his leadership on Monday.

The report gave residents a look into the sheriff's office's activities and statistics, claiming decreases in crime rates, giving insight into budget management, and sharing successes from new internal initiatives and community programs since the new administration began in July 2024.

"I hope our community is as proud of all that we have achieved with them as I and the men and women of TPSO are," Sheriff Sticker said. "While we know we’ve done a lot, it’s hard not to see the positive evolution of this agency and our parish as a whole when put into a collective perspective like this."

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office's annual audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office, the sheriff's office has seen decreases in spending and debt while revenue and assets increased with the elimination of a $2.5 million deficit inherited from the prior administration.

Sheriff Sticker has also requested additional feedback from the auditor's office to create the foundation for a panel of local business and financial leaders to gain new recommendations for addressing existing and future funding challenges.

The financial report can be read here.