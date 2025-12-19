62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying suspects in discount store theft

2 hours 2 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 10:48 AM December 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROSELAND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help on Friday in identifying and locating two suspects in an alleged theft at a discount store. 

According to deputies, on Dec. 4, two men allegedly tricked the clerk at a Dollar General on Commercial Street into transferring a fraudulent prepaid Visa card to a new prepaid card worth $1,000. 

Trending News

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information to contact detectives at 985-514-8181.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days