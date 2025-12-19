62°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying suspects in discount store theft
ROSELAND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help on Friday in identifying and locating two suspects in an alleged theft at a discount store.
According to deputies, on Dec. 4, two men allegedly tricked the clerk at a Dollar General on Commercial Street into transferring a fraudulent prepaid Visa card to a new prepaid card worth $1,000.
Trending News
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information to contact detectives at 985-514-8181.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get 2 Moving: Guerilla Warfare Paintball
-
Baton Rouge man indicted for allegedly assaulting Border Patrol agents with vehicle
-
One dead, two injured after shooting in LaPlace, deputies say
-
LSP: Hammond woman dead, two others injured in Tangipahoa Parish crash
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools see positive effects from later start times