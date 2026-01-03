Tangipahoa Parish reports drop in overdose death numbers

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - While the number of overdose deaths in Tangipahoa Parish has dropped, community advocates say they want that number closer to zero.

At the time of this article, in 2025, the Tangipahoa Coroner's Office reported 31 total overdose deaths, 13 fewer than 2024. Of those 31 deaths, 21 involved fentanyl plus another drug.

Angela Shockley, founder of Mo's Movement, knows the pain of losing a loved one to drug poisoning.

"Her dad and I found her 32 hours after... after her death, on a half-inch dollar store egg crate. You know, that's... You know, that scene will haunt us for the rest of our lives," Shockley said.

Her daughter, Morgan, called "Mo," died in 2023 after taking a laced substance.

"I don't believe Morgan knew what she got had fentanyl in it," Shockley said.

Shockley said drug poisonings and overdose deaths are an issue beyond Tangipahoa Parish, but nationwide.

"People are just dying by the tens of thousands due to the fentanyl," she said.

The CDC reports through the National Center for Health Statistics, between April 2024 and April 2025, approximately 73,000 drug overdose deaths occurred across the country.

"If you don't send a message to these drug dealers that we're going to charge you and put you away for this poison that you are dealing to our children and our citizens, then they're just going to continue to make money off of that," Shockley said.

In December, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office arrested five people in Hammond for a drug operation. In a press release, the office said narcotics detectives found green fentanyl among other drugs and pills.

WBRZ reached out to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office for comment, and a spokesperson referred to a December press conference with the Sheriff's Office, the DEA and other law enforcement agencies.

In the press conference, Sheriff Gerald Sticker attributed part of the reduction in drug overdose deaths to partnerships with other agencies.

"We can't do it on our own. We only have a finite amount of people; it's the same problem we're all facing. But together, we've become a force to be reckoned with, and we've brought war against the drug trade," Sticker said.

The parish reported a 45.3% decrease in fentanyl overdose deaths in the press conference. Agents with the DEA said targeted areas included disrupting drug networks with a focus on Mexican cartels, partnering with other agencies and making the consequences for fentanyl traffickers more severe.

For Shockley, the work to educate others continues.

"LSU, we did the Empty Chair project there, and Southeastern Louisiana University, Also, we've been able to obtain electronic billboards," she said." As far as drug awareness, talk to your children, you know? Educate yourself, because no one, no one is exempt from this."