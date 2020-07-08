Tangipahoa Parish releases back-to-school plan for fall

The Tangipahoa Parish school system says its younger students will return to campus to start the semester, while students in grades in 7-12 will stay off campus through at least Labor Day.

The plan detailed by school officials Wednesday says classes will resume on campus Aug. 12 if the state is still in phase two of reopening at that time. Teachers will report to campuses a week earlier, Aug. 6, to allow them an opportunity to review procedures.

During phase two, students in Pre-K to 6th grade will attend classes in-person five days per week, and students in grades 7-12 will follow an entirely virtual lesson plan. Officials say the goal is to transition students in grades 7-12 onto campus at some point after Labor Day.

Schools will also take steps to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, including regular temperature checks, enforcing social distancing and isolating sick students.

