Tangipahoa Parish gives update on response, recovery following Roseland explosion

ROSELAND - The Tangipahoa Parish government issued an update on the explosion at Smitty's Supply and the resources used.

Officials said there were no overnight flare-ups with the fire on Friday and there was also no need to spray water at the site. Additionally, there were no changes in the air monitor readings, and the EPA is setting up a stationary network of air monitors.

There have been no injuries reported, as well.

1,824,312 gallons of product has been retrieved, which includes 1,791,174 gallons form the site and 33,138 gallons from the water. At the Tangipahoa River, 25,242 gallons of product have been collected using skimmers, and another 7,896 gallons have been removed using MARCO boats, the parish government said.

Additionally, the EPA put out a "StoryMap" that includes updated information on air quality, response actions and other information. That is accessible here.