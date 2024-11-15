68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for 17-year-old missing since Monday

2 hours 52 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, November 15 2024 Nov 15, 2024 November 15, 2024 8:11 AM November 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl missing since Monday.

Jacey Cousain, 17, was last seen on River Road headed toward Highway 443 in Hammond. She was last seen wearing a khaki skirt and black jacket, deputies said.

Jacey is a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair. She is approximately 5'4" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Trending News

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding Jacey’s whereabouts to contact our Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days