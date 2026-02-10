70°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish deputies investigating death of 65-year-old inmate
AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are investigating the death of a 65-year-old inmate at the parish jail.
Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Ernest Holden was found dead in bed in a medical observation area of the facility. He had been receiving treatment for abdominal pain since Sunday.
Holden had been in jail since December following a drug arrest by Hammond Police.
The TPSO Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this death, which will include an autopsy to determine the cause.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead after early Tuesday morning crash along I-10 westbound in Iberville...
-
Republican candidate shakeup leaves 5 in race for 5th Congressional District
-
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office presents inaugural agency report under Sheriff Gerald Sticker
-
Three arrested during traffic stop in Assumption Parish, several guns seized according...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound closed following vehicle fire near Whiskey Bay
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
-
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$