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Livingston resident transported to hospital following venomous snake bite
LIVINGSTON — A person in Livingston was transported to the hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Livingston Police Department, the person was bitten by a venomous Eastern Copperhead and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
The Livingston Police Department reminded residents that this is the current season when snakes are present both day and night. Those bitten should remember the time the bite occurred and the type of snake, as this information is vital for first responders and hospital staff.
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The Livingston Police Department, Livingston Fire Department and Acadian EMS responded to the scene of the bite.
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