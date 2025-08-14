91°
Tangipahoa Parish deputies, Hammond Police arrest Natalbany man accused of raping juvenile

Thursday, August 14 2025
NATALBANY — A Natalbany man was arrested by law enforcement for allegedly raping a juvenile. 

Willie Jackson III, 42, was arrested July 29 after months of investigation by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and Hammond Police Department. 

In November, Jackson was accused of raping a 12-year-old Hammond resident several times over five years in at least two states. A warrant was eventually issued for Jackson's arrest. 

"Despite efforts to locate Jackson in multiple locations across the country, he remained wanted until Hammond Police learned the suspect was possibly at a home within their jurisdiction," deputies said. 

He was then booked on one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and molestation of a juvenile. Jackson was also charged with two counts of aggravated crimes against nature. 

