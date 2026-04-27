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Tangipahoa Parish deputies discover body in canal along Pravata Lane in Tickfaw
TICKFAW — Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office discovered a body in a canal in the Tickfaw area on Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, the body, believed to be an adult male, was discovered around 6:30 p.m. along Pravata Lane.
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No other information was immediately available.
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