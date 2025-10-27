66°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies: Teen arrested for bringing gun, drugs to Hammond High School
HAMMOND — A Hammond High School student was arrested for bringing a gun and drugs to school on Monday, according to Tangipahoa deputies.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a School Resource Officer was made aware of a student who was possibly under the influence of drugs. The 16-year-old student was found with marijuana, a stolen handgun and a vape in his school bag, deputies say.
Authorities say the campus was placed on a brief lockdown, and the student was taken into custody.
The student was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on multiple counts of gun and drug-related charges.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana lawmakers try to fund SNAP benefits into November
-
17-year BREC employee claims she was fired for refusing to violate policy
-
Mass mobilization takes place at the capitol for maintaining the current congressional...
-
Fans react to Brian Kelly being dismissed as head coach of LSU...
-
DOTD speaks on LA 415 update
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American...
-
Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future