Tangipahoa deputies seeking information on missing man
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who went missing October 3.
Carl John Lamarque Jr., 35, was last seen getting out of a vehicle on La. Hwy 442 just west of the Big Boss convenience store.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office urges anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carl J. Lamarque, Jr. to contact them at 985-345-6150.
