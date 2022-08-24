77°
Tangipahoa deputies searching for missing 46-year-old woman
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for assistance in locating a woman missing for nearly a week, as of Wednesday.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office publicly declared Jamie Fleetwood, 46, missing. Fleetwood was first reported missing Aug. 18 after failing to report for work.
She is possibly driving a gray Honda CR-V and is known to frequent the New Orleans/Slidell area, TPSO says.
Anyone with information regarding Fleetwood's whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 985-345-6150 or call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
