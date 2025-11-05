Tangipahoa deputies looking for two runaway 15-year-olds

Ceniya Davis

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating two 15-year-old runaway juveniles.

Deputies say Ceniya Davis and Skylar Baker left the group home they were staying with in the Hammond area and have not returned. Neither of the girls are from the area and have ties to Houston, Texas and New Orleans.

Ceniya is described as a black female who has brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5'5" and weighing 167 pounds.

Skylar is described as a black female who has brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5'5" and weighing 133 pounds. It is unknown what either teen was wearing at the time they left.

Anyone with information regarding Ceniya and Skylar’s whereabouts should contact officials at 985-902-2031.