Tangipahoa deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating a runaway 16-year-old.
Kimora Young was last seen on Dunson Road after getting off the bus after school Thursday in Ponchatoula. She was last seen in her Ponchatoula High School uniform.
Anyone with information is urged to contact TPSO's Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.
