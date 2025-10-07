Tangipahoa deputies investigating into two separate deadly shootings within one week

HAMMOND - A pair of deadly shootings across the parish happened over the last week, with at least one believed to be gang-related.

The family of Lawrence Wilson wants to know who is responsible for the murder of their sibling and brother.

"He had friends over, and they told him they were going to record a song, and before you know it, less than like, what was it? In less than a minute, the car was shot at, and he was the only one who got shot," Wilson's sister, Kiana Anderson, said.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call about a shooting between cars on a road in Tickfaw. Later that day, another call about shots being fired at a vehicle near Rufus Bankston Road.

Deputies say 18-year-old Lawrence Wilson was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries two days later.

"He was a great uncle, great kid, overprotective of his family, and all around just a selfless guy, who was actually supposed to be graduating next year, and we're supposed to see his face on a graduation shirt, not a rest in peace shirt," Wilson's mother, Karla West, said.

On the day of Wilson's passing, 20-year-old Antonio Brister was shot over in Hammond.

According to Hammond police, Brister was listening to what is known as "Opp-music" when he was shot by members of a gang.

"It just so happened it was opposite to the ones that these guys were in, so they heard him playing the music. So without regard to anything or human life, these 17 to 22-year-olds step out of a wooded area and start shooting down range and start killing our victims," Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. said.

Chief Bergeron says Brister was not gang-affiliated in any way.

"One of the things that was brought to me by my guys was somebody saying, 'Oh, these kids just got into the wrong crowd.' I'm not the first one to say it, but I'm going to tell you this: they didn't get involved in the wrong crowd, they are the wrong crowd, these are the kids that we need to keep our kids away from, and it starts with the parents," Chief Bergeron said.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is still working on leads in the investigation of Lawrence Wilson's murder. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Sheriff's office.

As for Brister's death, Hammond police say a total of eight suspects are in custody. Four are charged with second-degree murder, and the rest are facing gang-related charges.