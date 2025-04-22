Tangipahoa deputies assist State Police, other agencies in raid along La. 51 in Tickfaw

TICKFAW — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police executed a warrant along La. 51 on Tuesday morning.

"The activity is focused further onto the property in the 51000 block and not considered a danger to neighboring properties or any highway traffic," a TPSO spokesperson said, noting that State Police are leading the investigation.

The scene has since cleared and a State Police spokesperson said it will release more details about the raid involving a barricaded suspect soon.