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Tangipahoa deputies arrest man accused of holding woman captive for more than 24 hours
UNEEDUS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday, accused of kidnapping a woman.
According to deputies, 30-year-old Brice Anthony kidnapped a woman on Tuesday who had a protective order against him. Anthony allegedly held the woman against her will for more than 24 hours, during which he strangled and beat her as she escaped.
Deputies said that Anthony returned to the woman's home on Wednesday before escaping from authorities.
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Anthony was arrested for multiple charges, including domestic abuse battery, simple kidnapping, false imprisonment, resisting an officer and violation of protective orders.
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