Tanger Outlets shoplifters made off with over $2k in merchandise

GONZALES - Deputies are looking for two people who stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a clothing store at an Ascension Parish strip mall.

The theft happened around 7 p.m. April 15 at the Ralph Lauren Polo shop at Tanger Outlets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the two shoplifters made off with about $2,011 in stolen merchandise.

Deputies released a photo showing one of the suspects in the theft and is asking that anyone with information on that person's identity or whereabouts call (225) 647-9572.