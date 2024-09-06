Tailgaters setting up throughout LSU ahead of Saturday's home-opener

BATON ROUGE - The first tailgaters for LSU's home-opener against Nicholls started the party on Friday afternoon.

Tailgaters Danny Miller and Perry Falcon have been tailgating together for a decade. They said a gameday in Baton Rouge brings people together like few things can.

"Good friends, good sports fans and just having a good time, keeping an open mind and leaving everything at home. Come here and just talk football and just have a good time," Miller said.

There's much comradery amongst the fans in the RV lot near LSU's baseball fields.

"I mean everybody gets along whether you're an LSU fan or you're an opponents fan. Everybody in this lot, everybody gets along and we feed everybody and you know just have a good time," Falcon says.

Longtime friends Tracy Wallace and Steve Henderson said they will be prepping some jambalaya for the big game.

"You walk around here, there's good people sharing food everywhere, you can try just about everything. If you leave here hungry it's your own fault," the pair said.

Throughout the afternoon, more and more tailgaters started setting up, even as it was pouring down rain.

LSU plays Nicholls State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.