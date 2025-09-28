73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tailgate on 2: Southern vs. Jackson State - Battle of bands and teams

3 hours 29 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, September 27 2025 Sep 27, 2025 September 27, 2025 8:57 PM September 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Collins

BATON ROUGE - With Southern University taking on Jackson State, many fans came down to Southern's campus not only to celebrate the game, but the bands performing.

The tailgates were asked the ultimate question: which is better, Southern's Human Jukebox or Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South?

Trending News

"Jackson State has a good band, Southern University, we've got an excellent band," Southern fan Joseph Terrance said. "We've been everywhere; we've been to Super Bowls. Often imitated, but never duplicated."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days