Tailgate on 2: Southern vs. Jackson State - Battle of bands and teams
BATON ROUGE - With Southern University taking on Jackson State, many fans came down to Southern's campus not only to celebrate the game, but the bands performing.
The tailgates were asked the ultimate question: which is better, Southern's Human Jukebox or Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South?
"Jackson State has a good band, Southern University, we've got an excellent band," Southern fan Joseph Terrance said. "We've been everywhere; we've been to Super Bowls. Often imitated, but never duplicated."
