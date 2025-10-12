Tailgate on 2: LSU vs. South Carolina - Unsupervised Misfits

BATON ROUGE - With nice weather and homecoming on LSU’s campus, it made for a lively tailgate scene.

One tailgate that’s been previously featured on WBRZ is called Unsupervised Misfits, which is set up over in the parking lots of Alex Box Stadium.

Last year, the tailgate was over at Touchdown Village, but due to ongoing construction there, it moved over by Alex Box. Last year, they held a wedding at their tailgate; they did something crazy again this year.

One of the leaders of the Misfits is Cody Ghiggia, and he carries around a unique cup that has a sentimental value to him.

"One of my buddies that passed away made this for me, so this comes with me wherever I go and whenever I tailgate,” Ghiggia said

To the Misfits, they treat everyone that comes along like family.

"Tailgates just hanging out with friends, family. Hanging out with everybody and coming home with the victory. It's just the whole comradery with all the fans. Just a good atmosphere,” Misfits member Terence Levy said.

Several members and friends at the tailgate were LSU grads, who were happy to be back at their alma mater.

"It's always love when I come back home, you know what I'm saying? It's like my second home, so I'm always gonna love it when I come back,” LSU alum Patrick White said.

Another famous part of the Misfits tailgate is the TUB, a school bus that they converted into a party bus.

It’s getting closer to revealing a more modern model.

"It's actually going to be an upgrade come this year or next year for the new Tub 2.0. It's going to be a really great look once it's finished,” Misfits member Michael Cormier said.

Also at the tailgate were Allie and Eric Goodrich, two people who were featured on WBRZ last November that got married at their tailgate.

They said the last 10 months have been great, and even went on a honeymoon.

"We did. We did. We went to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. We went fishing, hiking up mountains and stuff like that,” Eric said.

“It was fantastic. It was so just relaxing. Staying in a little tree house like cabin thing,” Allie said.

For their upcoming one year anniversary next month, they said they plan on going to tailgate for the LSU at Oklahoma game next month in Norman.