Tailgate on 2: LSU Helmet collection tailgate turns heads on walk to stadium

BATON ROUGE -- As LSU fans tailgated ahead of the final home game of the season, one tailgate crew was catching the attention of people walking to Tiger Stadium thanks to its collection of LSU memorabilia.

The memorabilia included LSU football helmets from the past, present, and even helmet concepts. The tailgate crew Helmet Head Tailgating, and its leader, Erick England, love collecting football helmets.

"It's gotten to a point where you start asking around in the right circles, and then they say 'Have you seen this one? It's a concept helmet. LSU's never worn a Matte Black.' I'm like yep, I like it," England said.

The crew has been tailgating for LSU games for around 20 years. England said he has only missed one LSU home game since 1996.

"And [I] have worn a helmet into every game in that stadium since, some of them different ones, since 2001. Have worn a helmet into every stadium in the SEC, short of Oklahoma and Missouri," England said.

England and his wife Kathleen are huge LSU fans. The wearing of the helmets has been a tradition for them for nearly 25 years.

"I guess it was the 2003 season, he just started wearing it every game, except for the Florida game when we lost, and everybody in our section was like, absolutely not, you have to wear the helmet," Kathleen said.

Erick has worn a LSU football helmet to each of the last three National Championships for LSU football, which all occurred inside the SuperDome in New Orleans. Those three helmets were all signed and retired into his man cave.

"There's a Billy Cannon era, there's a Tommy Casanova 37. There's the old gold that they wore in 2001 against Arkansas," England said.