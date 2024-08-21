93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sweet deal: Former LSU star Angel Reese enters marketing deal with Reese's candy

Wednesday, August 21 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

HERSHEY, Pa. — WNBA rookie and former LSU star Angel Reese has reached an endorsement deal with The Hershey Co. after her fans began referring to themselves as "Reese's Pieces."

Reese's Pieces is also a peanut butter-and-chocolate candy made by the Pennsylvania-based company. (Or is it chocolate-and-peanut butter?)

The marketing deal includes T-shirts, hoodies and hats for now, with a jersey set for an appearance later.

In an interview with boardwalk.tv, Reese credited her supporters for the deal.

"The fans really made this happen. This collection is for my Reese's Pieces, who've been with me every step of the way," she said.

Reese led LSU to the 2023 NCAA women's college basketball championship and later joined the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

