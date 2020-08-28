SWAC releases 2021 Spring football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Southwestern Athletic Conference released the schedules for all 10 SWAC schools for the upcoming 2021 spring football season, Friday.

The schedule, which includes one non-conference open date for each team and conference contests scheduled each week beginning in Week One, reflects the league's decision to designate a bye week for each team during the week of March 13 to ensure that fans and supporters have the opportunity to attend the Cricket Wireless Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments (March 9-13).



Each SWAC team will play six conference football games to include four games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. Each member institution will also have the option to play one non-conference game. The season will officially kickoff the weekend of February 27 with five league games set to be played.

The football season will culminate with the Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game, which is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 1.

The Grambling State Tigers will open the spring season on Saturday, February 27, 2021 against Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic, with the annual Bayou Classic taking place on April 17.



Click here to view the full schedule.