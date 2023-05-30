Suspects still on the run after manhunt in East Feliciana; pair accused of stealing SUV and four-wheeler

SLAUGHTER - Authorities are looking for a pair of men who crashed a stolen SUV while fleeing sheriff's deputies and then ran from the crash scene.

According to East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis, deputies tried to stop the vehicle, an SUV pulling an ATV on a trailer, on LA 412 around 7:45 a.m. over a traffic violation. The vehicle drove off and crashed into a ditch near the corner of LA 412 and Lemon B Road, and a pair of men jumped out and started running.

The sheriff's office soon determined the SUV was stolen out of Baton Rouge and later determined the trailer and ATV were also stolen. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office also had deputies in the area, and EBRSO provided air support for the search.

Both suspects, identified as 19-year-old Montero Matthews and 19-year-old Erick Whitfield, are still wanted as of Tuesday afternoon. Both men are from Ethel.

Matthews is wanted on three counts possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Whitfield is wanted on three counts possession of stolen things, and flight from an officer.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report suggested the suspects were in custody. Both men are still wanted.