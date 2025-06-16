74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspects arrested, businesses closed in multi-agency illegal vape crackdown

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Ten people were arrested and more than $1 million in illegal vape pens, pods, juices and other products were seized in a local and federal crackdown. 

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced the results of Operation Vape Out, a four-week statewide investigation into illegal vaping products containing narcotics. In total, the ATC and other agencies seized 34,000 pens, pods and juices, 16,000 CMB products and 6,500 containers of nitrous oxide and other drugs. 

Ten people were arrested for various drug-related charges including possession of hallucinogenic plants and possession of nitrous oxide. 

Additionally, six businesses around the state, including Smokin Aces Smoke Shop on Wax Road in Baton Rouge, had their permits suspended and were closed. 

