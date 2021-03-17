Suspected gunman from deadly shooting in Zachary turns himself in Sunday night

ZACHARY - The suspected gunman believed to be connected to the deadly shooting that happened in Zachary on Sunday, Feb. 7 turned himself in to authorities Sunday night (Feb.21).

On Monday, Feb. 8 police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Jeffery Neff.

Neff was wanted on charges of second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, violating a restraining order, and stalking.

The deadly incident happened in Zachary's Live Oak Trace community on Hidden Pass Drive. Officials reported that 32-year-old Kylan Givens, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Neff turned himself in to authorities Sunday night with the support from his family who came to defend his innocence.

Neff's attorney, Ron Haley told WBRZ that," A narrative is being pushed out about Jeffery Neff dealing with his past. There is more to the story than what's being told. We will be forthcoming to push back on that narrative."

Neff had an arrest record, since 2016 he'd been taken into custody on charges of domestic abuse, stalking, and simple battery.