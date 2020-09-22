72°
Suspect takes authorities on vehicle pursuit from Ascension Parish to EBR's Sherwood Forest

Tuesday, September 22 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in a lengthy vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning.

The suspect was originally spotted by deputies in Ascension Parish and, based on footage from DOTD cameras, apparently traveled through Gonzales before fleeing down I-10 until arriving in Baton Rouge.

According to additional footage captured on DOTD cameras, the suspect appeared to then exit the interstate and lead deputies on a chase along Siegen Lane towards Airline Highway.

Eventually, the suspect made their way to Sherwood Forest Boulevard where they crashed near a Raising Cane's restaurant.

WBRZ is in the process of communicating with authorities regarding the suspect's condition following the crash.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.

