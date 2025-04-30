76°
Suspect taken into custody following fatal shooting at Cortana Amazon facility
BATON ROUGE - After an argument led to a fatal shooting late Monday night at the Amazon distribution facility at Cortana, police have taken a suspect into custody.
The shooting left 21-year-old Daylon Anthony dead just outside the main building.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday morning a suspect was taken into custody, but his identity was not immediately clear.
WBRZ expects to receive more information in the next hour.
