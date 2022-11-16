46°
Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge

Wednesday, November 16 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A man fleeing law enforcement was hurt after he jumped over the railing of the Intracoastal Bridge following a brief pursuit Wednesday night. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the chase unfolded on LA 1 shorty before 7 p.m. Authorities said the suspect survived the fall and was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be some broken bones. 

Deputies suspected the man may have been an undocumented immigrant, according to the sheriff's office. He's expected to face criminal charges once he's released from the hospital.

This is a developing story. 

