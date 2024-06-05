Suspect jumps off I-55 near Manchac after 110 mph chase, State Police in pursuit

MANCHAC — The driver of a car that was engaged in a high-speed chase is being pursued Wednesday morning after they jumped off the I-55 bridge near Lake Maurepas, State Police said.

The chase, which reached speeds of 110 mph, reached its climax on the interstate around Manchac. The driver stopped on the side of I-55 and jumped off the bridge, State Police confirmed.

As of around 9:30 a.m., State Police pursued the suspect on foot after they reportedly swam to the shoreline toward a nearby railroad track.

No other information is currently available.