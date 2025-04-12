62°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department wins firefighter beach challenge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Florida - The Baton Rouge Fire Department finished first place at the Firefighter Beach Challenge in Pensacola, officials posted Saturday.
Images from the event showed the firefighters geared up and competing in the sand.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Baton Rouge firefighters respond to house fire early Friday morning
-
Garage catches fire after Friday morning arson, firefighters rescue dog from building
-
2une In Previews: EBRPSS Spring Fling Hiring Event
-
2une In Previews: Strawberry Festival
-
US egg prices increase to record high, dashing hopes of cheap eggs...