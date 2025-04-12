62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire Department wins firefighter beach challenge in Pensacola

2 hours 31 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, April 12 2025 Apr 12, 2025 April 12, 2025 6:45 PM April 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PENSACOLA, Florida - The Baton Rouge Fire Department finished first place at the Firefighter Beach Challenge in Pensacola, officials posted Saturday.

Images from the event showed the firefighters geared up and competing in the sand.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days