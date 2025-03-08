Suspect in Mamou Mardi Gras concert shooting resulted in two dead, over a dozen injured arrested in Texas

CONROE, Texas - A man suspected of killing two people and injuring fourteen people during a Mardi Gras concert in Mamou was arrested in Texas, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Trea'land Ty'rell Castille, 19, Saturday. He was booked on two counts of first-degree murder, ten counts of attempted second-degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, deputies said.

Officials said Castille was hiding out at an apartment complex in Conroe, which is a suburb outside of Houston, and is awaiting extradition from the Montgomery County Jail.