Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE- A large police presence amassed outside a home in north Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.

The situation first unfolded around 3 p.m. near the corner of N21st Street and Convention Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the standoff involved an armed robbery suspect.

SWAT unit is now sitting outside the house, with someone continuing to talk on a loud speaker to the person inside. “You need to step outside the front porch with your hands up.” pic.twitter.com/UFLiYpXF3N — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) December 30, 2019

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the person was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. without further incident.

No other details about the suspect were immediately available.