52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at Baton Rouge home

2 hours 25 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 December 30, 2019 4:43 PM December 30, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A large police presence amassed outside a home in north Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.

The situation first unfolded around 3 p.m. near the corner of N21st Street and Convention Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the standoff involved an armed robbery suspect. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the person was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. without further incident. 

No other details about the suspect were immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days