Suspect in car wash worker's shooting death turns himself in

BATON ROUGE - Police say the suspect in the shooting death of a man who worked at a Scenic Highway car wash Tuesday morning has turned himself in to law enforcement.

57-year-old Gregory Netter will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Baton Rouge Police detectives believe Netter was involved in an argument with 57-year-old Robert Harrison when the fight escalated to the point where Netter pulled a gun, shooting and killing Harrison.

Harrison’s body was found at the car wash near the corner of 69th Street and Scenic Highway early Tuesday morning.