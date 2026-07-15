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Suspect in car wash worker's shooting death turns himself in
BATON ROUGE - Police say the suspect in the shooting death of a man who worked at a Scenic Highway car wash Tuesday morning has turned himself in to law enforcement.
57-year-old Gregory Netter will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Baton Rouge Police detectives believe Netter was involved in an argument with 57-year-old Robert Harrison when the fight escalated to the point where Netter pulled a gun, shooting and killing Harrison.
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Harrison’s body was found at the car wash near the corner of 69th Street and Scenic Highway early Tuesday morning.
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