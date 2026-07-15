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Suspect in car wash worker's shooting death turns himself in

1 decade 5 months 3 days ago Wednesday, February 10 2016 Feb 10, 2016 February 10, 2016 3:37 PM February 10, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz and Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - Police say the suspect in the shooting death of a man who worked at a Scenic Highway car wash Tuesday morning has turned himself in to law enforcement.

57-year-old Gregory Netter will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Baton Rouge Police detectives believe Netter was involved in an argument with 57-year-old Robert Harrison when the fight escalated to the point where Netter pulled a gun, shooting and killing Harrison.

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Harrison’s body was found at the car wash near the corner of 69th Street and Scenic Highway early Tuesday morning.

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