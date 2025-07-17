Suspect in 2023 murder of then-girlfriend arrested in Alabama

OZARK, Ala. - The suspect in the 2023 murder of Tonyetta Loveless has been arrested in Alabama.

Loveless was found dead on Jones Creek at the Ivy Park Apartments in November of 2023. Loveless' father recently spoke to WBRZ, calling for the suspect, Andre Weatherspoon, to turn himself in as he waited for justice.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed that after a renewed effort to search for him, Weatherspoon was arrested in Ozark, Alabama.

"I think once he's captured, I can sleep much better, I can go on with my life knowing that justice has been served and he's going to get what he deserves instead of him walking around the streets like nothing ever happened, like you didn't kill nobody," Loveless' father Robert Smith told WBRZ when we spoke to him on July 8.

Deputies said Weatherspoon will be extradited to Louisiana after he is processed.