Suspect court hearing occurs day after Sergeant's passing

BATON ROUGE — A day after Baton Rouge Police Sergeant Caleb Eisworth's passing, the man accused in his death appeared in court, facing upgraded murder charges.

Gad Black currently faces charges of Simple Criminal Damage to property, hate crimes, and now first-degree murder—all of those charges related to the death of Baton Rouge Police Sergeant Caleb Eisworth.

Black, who allegedly drove his truck into Sergeant Eisworth's motorcycle, was in court Monday afternoon.

The hearing was held virtually, with Black one of the last inmates to go before Commissioner Nicole Robinson.

Robinson explained to Black that prosecutors chose to upgrade his initial attempted first-degree murder charge to first-degree murder.

Black remained relatively calm.

During his June 17th bond hearing, officials say he was "acting up," which led to them postponing his hearing to the following day.

But- during Monday's hearing, Black kept his face forward, looking at the screen and simply responded "okay."

Black will be held without bond and will go before Judge Donald Johnson next month for a sanity hearing.

"The sanity issue has been raised, not sure if the commission has been selected or picked, but I anticipate that one will be. That will determine his mental condition at the time of the offense and currently to assist counsel," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

The black family released a statement to News Two:

"On behalf of the black family, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Sergeant Caleb Eisworth. We are heartbroken to learn of his passing, and our prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

The sanity hearing is scheduled for September 3.