83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect arrested in Louisiana death of transgender woman

2 hours 8 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 August 30, 2020 7:03 PM August 30, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — A suspect is in custody in Louisiana for the slaying of a transgender woman found dead last month in a rural part of St. Helena Parish, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Lynette Muse on Friday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Shakie Peters, The Advocate reported. No motive has been released. It’s unknown if Muse has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Peters, 31, was found near Amite. She is one of two transgender women killed in the area in July.

Authorities said more arrests are pending.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days