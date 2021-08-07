Suspect arrested for intentionally setting house fire on London Avenue

Crystal Campanile

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a house fire set intentionally over a month ago.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department investigated a fire on London Avenue June 28. Police arrested Crystal Campanile, who was charged with one count of aggravated arson.

Fire investigators said Campanile's power had been turned off, so she went to stay with a relative. After she had left, she came back to get the mail. She also told investigators that she went to her bedroom before leaving.

A surveillance video showed Campanile's car at her home from 11-11:15 p.m. when the fire started. Investigators said the fire was set intentionally and located inside Campanile's bedroom.

Fire officials said the home had no TVs, the closets had been emptied, and there were no pictures on the walls. Investigators reported that Campanile was behind several thousand dollars in rent.

The fire burned off a large portion of the roof and put the lives of neighbors at risk.