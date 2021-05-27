88°
Suspect arrested after threatening hospital

Thursday, May 27 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - A man is now behind bars after reportedly terrorizing a local hospital.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Police responded to a call from Thibodaux Regional Health System saying they received "terroristic threats" from 53-year-old Elwin Leboeuf Jr. Both the hospital and a neighboring medical provider went into lockdown as a safety precaution.

Authorities stopped Leboeuf in the 600 block of North Acadia Road while he was en route to the hospital. A firearm was found in his car and confiscated.

Leboeuf has been charged with terrorizing and was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He remains there on a $500,000 bond.

