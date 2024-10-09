Man accused of attempted murder arrested after fleeing from officers

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of attempted murder was apprehended after fleeing from officers Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department took Christopher Cooper, 34, into custody at the corner of Gayosa and North 19th streets.

Cooper is allegedly tied to an attempted murder investigation from May 30. He was a suspect in a shooting that happened on North Acadian Thruway. Paperwork alleges Cooper was involved in an argument with another man there, which escalated into a larger-scale fight and eventually a shooting.

Arrest documents showed he was wanted for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.