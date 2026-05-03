Early voters head to the polls amid Louisiana congressional race uncertainty

BATON ROUGE - Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish are casting their ballots amid uncertainty surrounding Louisiana's congressional races.

Gov. Jeff Landry postponed those elections after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Louisiana's congressional map unconstitutional just days before the polls opened.

"It's a lot of chaos. A lot of people thinking we shouldn't vote today or there's no election," Al Matthews, a Baton Rouge voter, said.

The ruling could send lawmakers back to the drawing board for a new map with no clear path forward for congressional races that had already begun. In East Baton Rouge Parish alone, 4,000 absentee ballots have been cast.

At least five lawsuits have also been filed against the governor, adding to the uncertainty. Voters are split on the Supreme Court's decision. Some agree with the ruling.

"They made the right decision," said Charles Watts, a Central early voter.

"Congressional districts should be drawn without accounting for race or party or any kind of gerrymandering," John Morello, a Baton Rouge voter, said. "What do we have in common with people in Shreveport?"

Others called it disappointing.

"I think that the Supreme Court's decision was wrong, it was backwards, it shouldn't have happened," said Dale Flowers, a Baton Rouge voter.

Despite the confusion, the East Baton Rouge Parish registrar of voters still expects a strong turnout.

Early voting continues through May 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.