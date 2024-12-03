Sunrise Rotary Club of Baton Rouge gives gifts to children at EBR Schools

BATON ROUGE - The Sunrise Rotary Club of Baton Rouge's Good Samaritans-Good Fellows program brought Christmas cheer to Baton Rouge families Tuesday morning at their annual holiday distribution event.

Children from over 300 families were provided with gifts, clothes and books.

Director of Counseling for the East Baton Rouge School System Beverly Tate says giveaways like these are critical for the holidays.

"It's a way to celebrate our students and have them have a happy Christmas, for those who may not otherwise have this opportunity," Tate said. "So, this organization that has been around the a very long time loves to show love to all of our students in the elementary grades. It's very important because in our city, we have so many needs, we have so many underserved students and so many families who don't have the means, so this is an opportunity for it to be localized and to spread the love and the wealth in our own community."