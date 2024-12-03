Latest Weather Blog
Sunrise Rotary Club of Baton Rouge gives gifts to children at EBR Schools
BATON ROUGE - The Sunrise Rotary Club of Baton Rouge's Good Samaritans-Good Fellows program brought Christmas cheer to Baton Rouge families Tuesday morning at their annual holiday distribution event.
Children from over 300 families were provided with gifts, clothes and books.
Director of Counseling for the East Baton Rouge School System Beverly Tate says giveaways like these are critical for the holidays.
Trending News
"It's a way to celebrate our students and have them have a happy Christmas, for those who may not otherwise have this opportunity," Tate said. "So, this organization that has been around the a very long time loves to show love to all of our students in the elementary grades. It's very important because in our city, we have so many needs, we have so many underserved students and so many families who don't have the means, so this is an opportunity for it to be localized and to spread the love and the wealth in our own community."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
-
Century-old building to be renovated into an affordable housing unit
-
Springfield officer arrested, accused of inappropriate online relationship with a juvenile
-
New state tax overhaul raises questions about costs
Sports Video
-
Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens named SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year
-
Saints lose Taysom Hill for the remainder of the season with a...
-
LSU men's basketball prepares for SEC/ACC Challenge against Florida State
-
Kim Mulkey earns 100th win at LSU
-
LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record