Sunny skies today and a noticeable warm-up tomorrow

Temperatures in the 50s today and the 60s tomorrow.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: We are still working on that slow warm-up. Temperatures this afternoon will get into the mid-50s with plenty of sun. By the end of the day, the cold northerly wind will become a warmer southerly wind. This will keep overnight lows above freezing but still in the upper 30s.

Up Next: The strong southerly wind will make a difference on Thursday. With sunny skies, temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Late on Thursday, a weak cold front will move through the area. It may spark up some isolated showers overnight in areas south and east of Baton Rouge. The main impact will be the wind shift. Winds will be moving in from the northwest, once again bringing cooler air along with them. Temperatures on Friday will be back in the 50s, and this trend will continue through the weekend. We are tracking our next chance for rain early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

