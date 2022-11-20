Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Sunshine - Then Monday Rain
Plenty of Sunshine for Sunday then Rain Arrives Monday
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: Expect an abundance of sunshine for Sunday as the rain and clouds have moved off to the east. High temperatures will only run in the upper 50s today while conditions remain on the cool side. Clear skies overnight will allow temperature to fall into the upper 30s for lows.
Up Next: On Monday, clouds will once again begin to increase as yet another storm system takes shape along the Texas Gulf Coast and moves east into south Louisiana. Rain chances for Monday are forecast at 30% and showers will arrive very early in the morning and be sporadic throughout the day. The clouds will begin to break up Tuesday as the cold front arrives during the day. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10...
-
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10...
-
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high...
-
Two arrested after 13-year-old was shot and killed in target practice accident,...
-
Despite neighbors' struggles to get home, BRPD won't change contraflow plans for...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers